Horror film antagonist Chucky returns to silver screen

REMAKES of classic horror movies have become very common in Hollywood.

Who could forget the remakes of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th?

Wait, scratch that, pretty much everyone's forgotten them...

The latest to join the list of ill-conceived horror reboots is Child's Play.

At the Kaslan Industries factory in Vietnam, a disgruntled employee uses his computer to tamper with the high-tech "Buddi” doll he's assembling, turning off the safety features (and basically switching its settings to "evil”).

In Chicago, sales clerk Karen Barclay (Aubrey Plaza) gives her hearing-impaired son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) that same doll as a gift. Andy initially claims he's too old for it, but soon warms to the malfunctioning doll, which names itself Chucky.

Growing rapidly in intelligence, Chucky learns all the wrong lessons from Andy and quickly displays murderous tendencies to protect his "best friend”.

While it's a remake of the famous 1988 horror flick (which spawned a still-continuing string of sequels), 2019's Child's Play couldn't be more different from its predecessor.

In the original Child's Play, Chucky was a regular doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer. The modern Chucky is basically a doll-shaped Siri or Alexa - a "personal assistant” with the ability to control your electronic devices.

Andy is also significantly older in this version - he's a moody tween rather than a six-year-old.

The film clearly owes a lot to Stranger Things and Stephen King's It, especially when it comes to Andy and his group of misfit friends.

It makes me wonder why this had to be a Child's Play film at all - besides brand recognition, obviously.

If you ignore the character names, it's essentially a completely different movie.

Still, when taken on its own merits, the film is pretty entertaining as a blacker-than-black comedy, especially when Chucky starts his murderous rampage.

Mark Hamill (yes, the one from Star Wars) provides Chucky's voice and he makes the character strangely endearing.

The Chucky doll itself just looks weird and off-putting though, especially compared to the classic version.

Child's Play isn't bad, but, like those other horror remakes, I can't really see a sequel coming any time soon.

Which is probably for the best, Hamill's pretty good, but no-one can ever truly replace Brad Dourif as the original Chucky.