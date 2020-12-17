Horror moment dog is thrown off balcony

Dramatic footage captured the moment a Florida woman hurled a helpless German shepherd off a second-floor balcony at a motel.

The poor pooch landed on its paws and survived the two-storey plunge - earning it the name Miracle from local cops, the New York Post reports.

The woman, 35-year-old Allison Murphy, was charged with animal cruelty over the incident at Motel 6 in Daytona Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Allison Murphy was charged with animal cruelty. Picture: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

The department described Murphy as "a suicidal person" in a Twitter post.

"Dog is recovering @VolusiaAnimal Services," the post said. "Human charged w/felony animal cruelty."

Motel staff had called police to report that Murphy attacked a maid and was threatening to jump from the second floor, the sheriff's office said.

By the time police arrived, Murphy was locked inside her room.

When she finally opened the door, she walked out with her leashed dog, picked the animal up and threw her over the railing, according to police body camera footage of the incident.

Murphy picked up the dog and threw it over the balcony when police arrived at her door. Picture: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Thankfully the dog escaped serious injury. Picture: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

"The dog landed feet first and ran away, but was corralled by bystanders. Murphy was immediately taken into custody by deputies and police," police said in a statement.

Officers then forced Murphy to the ground and arrested her, the video shows.

"Volusia County Animal Services took custody of the dog and nicknamed her "Miracle," as no name was provided. She was taken to Atlantic Animal Hospital in Port Orange for emergency evaluation, and is now in the care of Animal Services," police said.

The pup is now in care. Picture: Volusia County Sheriff's Office



Besides a sewing needle discovered lodged in the dog's right thigh, she was not seriously injured in the fall.

"Miracle underwent a procedure to safely remove the needle and is currently recovering with Animal Services," police said.

"A petition for custody over Miracle will be scheduled with the courts in the following weeks."

