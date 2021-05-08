Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Early indications suggest the car rolled several times and crashed when the 14-year-old driver lost control. Photo: File
Early indications suggest the car rolled several times and crashed when the 14-year-old driver lost control. Photo: File
News

Horror night: two crashes claim two lives in western CQ

Timothy Cox
8th May 2021 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 20s died in separate crashes on Friday night, bringing the state’s 2021 road death toll to 94.

The teenager died in a crash north-west of Emerald that involved four teenagers.

Police said a 4WD driven by a 14-year-old boy was travelling along a dirt section of Wills Road about 6pm.

Early indications suggest the car rolled several times and crashed when the driver lost control.

Emergency services rendered first aid to the 16-year-old passenger, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Two other passengers and the driver, all aged 14, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is understood the car’s occupants were locals.

The man in his 20s died at the scene of a crash south of Cloncurry: initial police investigations indicate about 7.45pm a truck heading south on the Landsborough Highway collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction, approximately 50 kilometres north of Kynuna.

The female car passenger, also in her 20s, was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition, as was the male driver of the truck for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit continue.

On Wednesday, a Central Queensland man died from injuries sustained in a crash near Biloela.

There were 72 deaths on Queensland roads as of May 4 last year.

car crash road death toll
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport PBR at the Great Western, wrestling at ISA headline the action.

        RGGS boarder tries out newest technology at Beef Australia

        Premium Content RGGS boarder tries out newest technology at Beef Australia

        News AMPC: “It’s great to see young women taking an interest in the future of how we put...

        CQ galloper scores ‘fantastic’ win at Wagga

        Premium Content CQ galloper scores ‘fantastic’ win at Wagga

        Horses Marway has become a revelation since taking up residency in Sydney.

        One dead, one airlifted in separate truck and car crashes

        Premium Content One dead, one airlifted in separate truck and car crashes

        News One person has been airlifted and another is feared dead