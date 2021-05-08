Horror night: two crashes claim two lives in western CQ

Early indications suggest the car rolled several times and crashed when the 14-year-old driver lost control. Photo: File

A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 20s died in separate crashes on Friday night, bringing the state’s 2021 road death toll to 94.

The teenager died in a crash north-west of Emerald that involved four teenagers.

Police said a 4WD driven by a 14-year-old boy was travelling along a dirt section of Wills Road about 6pm.

Early indications suggest the car rolled several times and crashed when the driver lost control.

Emergency services rendered first aid to the 16-year-old passenger, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Two other passengers and the driver, all aged 14, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is understood the car’s occupants were locals.

The man in his 20s died at the scene of a crash south of Cloncurry: initial police investigations indicate about 7.45pm a truck heading south on the Landsborough Highway collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction, approximately 50 kilometres north of Kynuna.

The female car passenger, also in her 20s, was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition, as was the male driver of the truck for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit continue.

On Wednesday, a Central Queensland man died from injuries sustained in a crash near Biloela.

There were 72 deaths on Queensland roads as of May 4 last year.