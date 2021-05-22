Horror photos of Qld murder scene

Queensland Police have launched a murder investigation following a woman’s death after she sustained a neck injury. Picture: Richard Walker

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a Queensland woman who was found on the footpath outside her home.

Police were called to a unit block on Riverway Drive at Condon, in Townsville, about 7.20pm on Friday.

The woman was found with a neck wound laying on the footpath outside the home with “a lot of blood on the floor”, according to Detective Acting Inspector Jason Shepherd.

The 29-year-old was believed to have been stabbed with a hunting knife.

Three to four people of interest are being sought by police.

A woman was allegedly stabbed at a unit block in Townsville on Friday. Photo: Evan Morgan

Police said there were also signs of blood inside the unit that led to the footpath.

“It would appear that the initial injury has occurred (inside) and that the lady has walked outside onto the footpath where she collapsed,” Inspector Shepherd said.



The victim was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition. She died just before 9pm.

Queensland Police established a crime scene and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

The crime scene at Condon. Picture: Evan Morgan

Inspector Shepherd said there was no evidence to suggest the incident was related to domestic or family violence, with the woman not being in a current relationship.

He added the attack was not random and “highly likely” to have been committed by a person known to the woman.

“There is still a large number of possibilities that could have occurred, but it’s not an incident where we think other members of the community should be concerned for their safety,” Inspector Shepherd said.

A crime scene was set up outside the Riverway Drive unit complex. Picture: Evan Morgan

Police are now looking for three or four associates of the woman they wish to speak to, whose movements were unknown between 7.30-9pm on Friday.

Officers have already spoken with the victim’s family, some associates and neighbours.

While a motive is still unclear, Inspector Shepherd said investigators ruled out self harm or a break and enter because there were no signs of forced entry, nothing had been stolen from the home and the victim’s vehicle remained at the address.

“When police searched the vicinity, they did find a (large-sized hunting) knife, which we believe to be the weapon used in the attack.”

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the incident was a tragedy.

“Our condolences are with the woman’s family and friends,” he told reporters.

“The police will do their job, they will catch the offenders and obviously bring them before the court.”

Anyone with information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from in or around the area is urged to contact police on 131 444 or online.

