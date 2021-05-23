Horror pics show brutal home invasion

A Western Sydney man has been hospitalised after being assaulted, with police believing it is a case of mistaken identity. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

A Western Sydney man has been hospitalised after being assaulted, with police believing it is a case of mistaken identity. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

A Western Sydney man has been hospitalised after being assaulted in a horror home invasion, with police believing the attack was a case of mistaken identity.

Emergency services were walled called to a property in Greystanes on Ringrose Ave, about 11.15pm on Saturday, where a 45-year-old male had been stabbed in the arm, chest and head.

The man who sustained cuts, bruising and abrasions in the attack, told NSW Cumberland police he had been attacked by three unknown men.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

On Saturday night at about 11.15, emergency services were called to a property in Greystanes on Ringrose Ave, where a 45-year-old male had been attacked. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Neighbour Luke Hackett said there were blood drippings “everywhere” and smoke was “billowing” out of the flat.

“There was a fire inside and there was blood everywhere,” he said.

Mr Hackett said his neighbour had come over and told him: “I think I have been stabbed”.

He quickly grabbed a garden hose and started putting out the blaze raging within his neighbour’s house.

Luke Hackett a tenant who rents the property in front of the Rental property in Ringrose Ave Greystanes. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Horror pictures from the scene show puddles of blood on the deck. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

The victim’s Western Sydney granny flat sustained only minor damage in the fire.

Mr Hackett said other neighbours assisted throughout the commotion and provided first aid to the man while he was trying to put out the flames.

Chief Inspector Adam Phillips said police were told the three men entered the property and were hooded when forcing their way into the home.

“Upon arrival, we located a male with knife wounds to his arm, chest and to his head,” Inspector Phillips said.

The house was set alight by the assailants. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

“At this point in time, we believe it is a case of mistaken identity. We are yet to take a statement from the victim.

“He is still a bit shaken up.”



Mr Hackett lives in the flat in front of the property. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Inspector Phillips said authorities are yet to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.

Police believe the assailants forced their way in after walking up Ringrose Ave and used a knife within the property to attack the man.

The man was taken to Westmead Hospital. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

“One of the males has then gone about attacking the victim,” Mr Phillips said.

“The only other distinguishing feature is that all three of them were quite large.”



Mr Phillips said the area in Greystanes is a relatively quiet neighbourhood.

Anyone with information can contact Granville police directly or Crime Stoppers.

Police have used fingerprint powder, seen mixed with blood stains on the screen door, to help find those responsible. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Originally published as Horror pics show brutal home invasion