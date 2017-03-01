34°
News

Horror reality: Young, incarcerated, infected and addicted

Trinette Stevens
| 1st Mar 2017 6:25 AM
MISSION: Local mother is campaigning for more help for inmates after her son was jailed
MISSION: Local mother is campaigning for more help for inmates after her son was jailed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOUNG, jailed, addicted to methamphetamine and infected with hepatitis C.

That's the situation facing a young man in Central Queensland's Capricornia Correctional Centre, and his mum has had enough.

The Mt Morgan woman, who wishes to remain anonymous for her and her son's safety, has started campaigning for better drug rehabilitation and treatment programs in Queensland jails.

"My son contracted hep C when he was in jail (from sharing needles) and I am lobbying to try and get some changes brought into the system where they might be able to bring in a rehabilitations program into mandatory sentencing," she said.

"I did some research and found that there's just not enough support for them... and no one wants to look at it.

"Prisoners get ignored because there is a stigma attached, no one wants to know about it. And they're addicts, it's a health issue.

"They're stuck, and they've got no help. You feel helpless."

The mother was also on a mission to get Opioid Substitution Treatment in Queensland jails.

The therapy supplies illicit drug users with a replacement prescribed medicine such as methadone or buprenorphine.

As it stands, the state's male prisons are the only ones in the country that do not offer OST to addicted inmates.

 

It was the ongoing issue of addiction that forced her son back onto the drug scene while in jail, and she said, ultimately led to him catching hepatitis C (HCV).

Hepatitis Queensland CEO Clint Ferndale said the incidence of HCV was "unacceptably high" in prisons.

"Estimates are that up to 70% of female prisoners and up to 40% of male prisoners are affected by hepatitis C," he said.

"Hepatitis Queensland is a strong advocate for increasing harm reduction measures in prisons.

"With increased harm reduction and treatment in prisons we can defeat this potentially life-threatening virus, improve health outcomes and save the health system the high costs involved in liver disease in the country."

A spokesperson from Queensland Health said Hospital and Health Services in Queensland deliver primary health care based on community standards to detained, remanded and sentenced prisoners in a correctional environment.

"Queensland Health, through some of its funded non-government organisations provides resources for prisoners and for staff working within correctional centres. For example, Hepatitis Queensland provides educational materials for prisoners at prison health expos and materials for use on the in-house television network," they said.

"The Australasian Society for HIV, Viral Hepatitis and Sexual Health Medicine (ASHM) provides a range of training programs relating to prevention of blood-borne virus transmission; prevention and management of needlestick injuries; and management of blood spills for staff within prison health services, and for Queensland Corrective Services academy students (occupational health and safety).

"ASHM also provides clinical training for prison health staff relating to the management and treatment of blood-borne viruses."

 

The woman claimed her son used ice in prison
The woman claimed her son used ice in prison Kelly Butterworth

In addition, when people are released from Corrective Services custody, community-based alcohol and other drug treatment services are available.

"An Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) program for female prisoners was introduced into Queensland female prisons more than 15 years ago due to risks associated with opioid withdrawal during pregnancy - specifically, miscarriage and pre-term delivery," they said.

The Central Queensland mother said her son was shocked and distressed at the HCV diagnosis, and was desperate not to return to jail.

But she said his self-confidence had been shattered by being put in an overcrowded jail among "murderers, rapists and pedophiles".

In a letter to a government MP, the woman said parents, siblings and members of the community were ready to stand up and say 'enough is enough'.

"We are campaigning to ask for the laws to include mandatory sentencing of drug affected persons as part of their sentence where work can be done on improving their morals, self-esteem and making positive changes to integrate them back into society with a positive outcome and decrease the rate of re-offending," she wrote.

"Needle sharing is prevalent, disease being spread is more likely as well as being an injustice to these people, the families of these people and the community who are likely to be targeted by released prisoners with a raging drug addiction upon release from jail, who are suffering from a health problem and being punished by the judicial system.

"Upon the release of my son, he had a drug problem and hep C."

But a Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson said QCS had a zero-tolerance approach to drugs and contraband in prisons, and delivered a range of interventions according to offender's level of assessed risk and treatment need.

"Queensland Corrective Services facilities form a central part of the Government's commitment to deliver safer communities by delivering rehabilitation and re-entry services to effect change in each offender's behaviour," they said.

And other improvements are on the way.

On February 16, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tabled the Queensland Parole System Review Report and the government response in Parliament, representing the most comprehensive overhaul of Queensland's parole system in a century.

The changes are intended to make the community safer with tougher and stricter supervision of parolees and improved rehabilitation of offenders.

The government is investing an additional $265 million over six years to expand and improve rehabilitation, case management, drug and alcohol and mental health treatment services and re-entry services, along with a significant injection of new staff to support the increasing offender numbers in the Probation and Parole Service.

The spokesperson from QCS said for offenders in custody, particularly the significant numbers of prisoners with a history of illicit substance use, the sweeping reforms would deliver a system of "end-to-end" case management to better prepare offenders for parole, with increased availability of rehabilitation programs, including substance abuse treatment and access to opioid substitution treatment across Queensland.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  addiction drugs incarceration jail

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Horror reality: Young, incarcerated, infected and addicted

Horror reality: Young, incarcerated, infected and addicted

If there's ever been a lesson to keep you out of jail - it's this.

Disabled woman uses dog to fend off intruder

Rockhampton City Patrol Group Inspector Virginia Nelson says Rockhampton station is full staffed.

Rocky woman defender her Muslim neighbours after waiting for police

EXPLAINED: Why we haven't seen a cent of $5b North Aus funding

COMMITTEE: Barry Coulter, Tim Hallam (NAIF Director of Origination), Karla Way-McPhail, Sharon Warburton (chair), Laurie Walker (CEO)

State and Federal pollies clash over Northern Australia funds

Rockhampton childcare centre snapped up for $2million

Frenchville Childcare on Dean St, Rockhampton sold on February 21 for $1.8million.

Local business makes major investment at interstate auction

Local Partners

BLACK LUNG: CQ miner becomes 19th diagnosed

CFMEU calls for urgent industry action as 19th vitcim is confirmed

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Rockhampton childcare centre snapped up for $2million

Frenchville Childcare on Dean St, Rockhampton sold on February 21 for $1.8million.

Local business makes major investment at interstate auction

Everything you need to know about Nitro Circus's regional show

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

World famous high octane show coming to Browne Park

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

FOR what may at first seem like a family-orientated tale, Australian film Jasper Jones tackles some incredibly dark themes.

MAFS dad needs to back right off

heryl’s dad was not having a bar of Andrew.

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Young cast shines next to acting heavyweights in Jasper Jones

Jasper Jones (Aaron McGrath), Charlie Bucktin (Levi Miller) and Eliza Wishart (Angourie Rice) in the film Jasper Jones.

An Aussie novel comes to life on the screen

BOOKS: Peter Helliar pens a fishy tale of time travel

Peter Helliar is releasing a children's book, Frankie Fish and the Sonic Suitcase

PETE Helliar has created a new Marty McFly for the next generation.

Jimmy Kimmel opens up about Oscars stuff-up

Jimmy Kimmel admitted he had no idea what was going on during the Oscars stuff-up.

Academy Awards host gives his take on the epic Oscars envelope error

Groom threatens to walk out of Married At First Sight

Andrew is just about done with his “horrible” relationship with Cheryl.

ANOTHER explosive breakup is looming after a disastrous home visit.

Potential, Price and Position!

155 Wooster Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $199,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity! First time offered to the market is this low maintenance home situated in Berserker, with only walking distance to local shops...

The Key to Your Dreams in Cascade Heights Estate

14 Reddy Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $585,000

Would you like to enjoy the finer points in life? This home can offer you executive style living, comfort and modern ambiance in the highly sought after suburb of...

BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME TODAY!

9 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Have you been looking for that perfect allotment of land in one ... $169,000

Have you been looking for that perfect allotment of land in one of the most prestigious estates in Rockhampton? Situated at the foothills of the mountains...

PERFECT LOCATION, LARGE BLOCK WITH A POOL!

21 Kingel Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This perfect family home is situated ideally in the quiet streets of Wandal close to schools, shops and hospitals. This well maintained gable home with new colour...

Fantastic home, Prime location

28 Hutcheon Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Owners relocating and looking to sell today, Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac close to CQU university, schools, shops and local sporting grounds this property is...

A Triumph of Design on the Range

16 Considine Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $519,000

If you're looking for that unique home that has style and character, then this is for you! Situated in a quiet street, in an elevated position in the prestige...

Perfect For the Family

166 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Sitting on a huge 804m2 corner block, this family home ticks all the boxes. The top level featuring 4 generous sized bedrooms, renovated bathroom, sun...

PRICED TO SELL

36 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $225,000

This charming high set home is priced to sell whether you are an investor, first home buyer or a family this property has it all, featuring 3 generous sized...

Acreage blocks on the edge of town!

. Paramount Park Estate, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Prices from $196,000! Paramount Park is a neighbourhood that boasts an ever ... Prices from...

Prices from $196,000! Paramount Park is a neighbourhood that boasts an ever growing array of upmarket homes! A neighbourhood you will be proud to call...

Traditional blocks, great prices!!

. Paramount Crest Estate, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... Prices From...

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest neighbourhoods! With a large range of blocks available from 730m2 to 1,240m2 you...

Major coast development will drastically change CBD streetscape

36 Mary St Yeppoon concept development proposal plans.

Up market coastal building complex to answer local demand

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

REVEALED: Peaceful Rocky suburb everyone wants a slice of

Kevin Hogan has lived in Koongal for decades and loves the neighbourhood.

The Village a popular place to live and underpriced

REVEALED: Rocky region's best performing property suburbs

Check out the suburbs selling well in Rockhampton.

New NAB report shows CQ's top real estate areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!