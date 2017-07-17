26°
Horror Rocky intersection ranks in QLD's worst

Shayla Bulloch | 17th Jul 2017 11:02 AM
Crash on the corner of Fitzroy and Bolsover Streets Photo Lisa Benoit / The Morning Bulletin
Crash on the corner of Fitzroy and Bolsover Streets Photo Lisa Benoit / The Morning Bulletin Lisa Benoit ROK

THE most notorious intersection in Rocky has now been ranked as one of the worst the state.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads revealed the top ten serious crash hot spots in Queensland with an infamous Rockhampton intersection ranking at number nine.

RACQ revealed the intersection at Bolsover and Fitzroy Street has resulted in six serious crashes and claimed seven lives over a three-year period.

Spokesperson for RACQ Renee Smith said all levels of government needed to examine why these crashes were repeatedly occurring at the location

"We call on the Queensland Government and local authorities state-wide to prioritise them and invest in safety upgrades,” she said.

Among other locations included five in the Brisbane area but a Mackay intersection took out top spot.

Ms Smith said in the meantime, the onus was on motorists to navigate intersections safely.

"It's simple things like taking your time, giving way correctly, obeying traffic signals and signs and maintaining a safe following distance which can reduce the likelihood of crashes.”

A car crash at the intersection of Bolsover and Fitzroy Streets in Rockhampton. Photo: Austin King / The Morning Bulletin
A car crash at the intersection of Bolsover and Fitzroy Streets in Rockhampton. Photo: Austin King / The Morning Bulletin Austin King ROK120914crash1
