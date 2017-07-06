Horror north Rocky fight ends in attempted hit and run

BREAKING 7AM: A MAN is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital following a serious incident in Norman Gardens overnight.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said Rockhampton Police were called to a Jaggard St, Norman Gardens address just after 10pm following reports of a fight which had spilled out onto the footpath.

She said two men were fighting at the property when the fight spilled out into the front yard.

One of the men involved, who was injured from the physical altercation, then got into a vehicle and attempted to run the man he had been fighting over.

He then crashed the vehicle into property and a number of parked cars.

The man he was trying to run over managed to run away.

The driver, aged in his 40s, was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with a Critical Care Paramedic escort. He was in a stable condition.

The police spokeswoman said no charges had been laid and investigations were ongoing.