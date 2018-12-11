Horror sight of burning vehicle tragedy blamed for crimes

Brett Andrew Corbett (seen in an earlier photo) tried to rescue someone from a burning vehicle, the court heard.

Brett Andrew Corbett (seen in an earlier photo) tried to rescue someone from a burning vehicle, the court heard. Luke Marsden

A HORRIFIC tragedy involving the attempted rescue of someone from a burning vehicle was blamed for a man falling back into drug use.

Former Rockhampton man Brett Andrew Corbett, once blinded in a drug misadventure, was jailed in March for nine years for trafficking ice.

But he appealed against that sentence, saying it was manifestly excessive.

A psychologist's report provided by defence barrister Damien Gates showed Corbett was diagnosed with meth addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The PTSD was said to be triggered after Corbett in 2016 tried unsuccessfully "to rescue the occupant of a burning vehicle".

Mr Gates said Corbett tried to get clean.

But he said a combination of Corbett's relationship with a drug user and witnessing the burning vehicle led him to fall back into drug use and dealing.

The Morning Bulletin previously reported Corbett had long-running drug problems and in 2011 went blind for three days after a toxic home-made drug misadventure.

In a newly-published judgment, Chief Justice Catherine Holmes said the sentence imposed on Corbett this year followed a discount for his guilty plea.

"The starting point of 11 years was not out of the question," Justice Holmes said.

The court heard Corbett was caught with 209.914g of pure methylamphetamine and was "a regular supplier".

Justice Holmes said the nine-year sentence, "while a severe one", was not manifestly excessive.

The appeal against sentence was refused. -NewsRegional