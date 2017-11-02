News

Horror six months as Rocky bankruptcies skyrocket

The highest number of bankruptcies for years has been recorded in Rockhampton in the six-month period to the end of September.
The highest number of bankruptcies for years has been recorded in Rockhampton in the six-month period to the end of September. Barry Leddicoat

A SNAPSHOT of the Rockhampton region's latest insolvency rates paints a bleak picture for residents and small business traders.

In the three months to the end of September, 79 individuals have either declared or are facing bankruptcy as a result of not being able to meet their debt requirements.

This is the same number as recorded in the June quarter.

It's also the highest reported for any quarter in the past four years, making it a horror six months for many in Rockhampton.

The Australian Financial Security Authority (AFSA) this week released the regional personal insolvency and business related personal insolvency statistics for the September quarter.

The numbers showed business-related insolvencies at 14 for the September quarter, while there had been 65 non-business related debtors.

The reporting period finished just before Adani's announcement that it would base one of two FIFO hub operations in Rockhampton for its massive Carmichael Mine operation.

This has sparked hopes of an economic recovery for the region.

Rockhampton's 79 was slightly higher than Mackay's 76.

Gladstone had 59 insolvencies for the quarter.

Historically, Rockhampton's September quarter number was 56 in 2014, 72 in 2015 and 65 last year.

Topics:  rockhampton economy the australian financial security authority

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Over 30 busted in CQ drug syndicate raids

Over 30 busted in CQ drug syndicate raids

Over 100 grams of methamphetamine, 250 MDMA pills and tablets, about 7kg of cannabis seized by police

Rocky pollie apologises for 'fake news' slur

Rockhampton's Chay Conaglen is taking on the battle for Gladstone for the LNP. Chay's car broke down on Monday after he picked up some equipment to make election placards at Officeworks.

Not even 48 hours into his campaign and he was forced to say sorry.

'It's madness': 500 shoppers celebrate Rocky H&M opening

H and M staff at the official opening of the H and M store at Stockland Rockhamton.

WATCH: Stockland Rockhampton turnout smashes Townsville opening

Premier visits CQ to reveal expanded jobs plan

BUNDLE OF JOY: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk holds Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga's daughter Odette.

Valuable upskilling program gets a timely boost

Local Partners