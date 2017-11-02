Horror six months as Rocky bankruptcies skyrocket

The highest number of bankruptcies for years has been recorded in Rockhampton in the six-month period to the end of September.

Barry Leddicoat

A SNAPSHOT of the Rockhampton region's latest insolvency rates paints a bleak picture for residents and small business traders.

In the three months to the end of September, 79 individuals have either declared or are facing bankruptcy as a result of not being able to meet their debt requirements.

This is the same number as recorded in the June quarter.

It's also the highest reported for any quarter in the past four years, making it a horror six months for many in Rockhampton.

The Australian Financial Security Authority (AFSA) this week released the regional personal insolvency and business related personal insolvency statistics for the September quarter.

The numbers showed business-related insolvencies at 14 for the September quarter, while there had been 65 non-business related debtors.

The reporting period finished just before Adani's announcement that it would base one of two FIFO hub operations in Rockhampton for its massive Carmichael Mine operation.

This has sparked hopes of an economic recovery for the region.

Rockhampton's 79 was slightly higher than Mackay's 76.

Gladstone had 59 insolvencies for the quarter.

Historically, Rockhampton's September quarter number was 56 in 2014, 72 in 2015 and 65 last year.