Horror weekend on Darling Downs roads as two people die

TWO people have died in two serpent incidents on Darling Downs roads this weekend.

A 78-year-old Kingsthorpe woman died after their sedan was hit by a AB triple prime mover truck on the Warrego Highway near Oakey yesterday.

The crash occurred about 12.15pm.

Initial reports suggest the driver of the sedan was entering the highway, at the Oakey turn-off, when they collided with the prime mover.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were on scene within minutes of the crash but were unable to save the sedan driver.

A QAS spokesman said the truck driver was not physically injured but did require treatment for shock.

Road Policing Unit Acting-Sergeant Jason Burrows said it was tragedy to lose a life on the first weekend of relaxed COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"It is always sad when there is a crash that results in an injury or fatality," he said.

Forensic Crash Unit officers worked to determine a cause.

Sgt Burrows said both east and westbound traffic was blocked to give officers the space needed for their investigations.

Those lanes remain closed.

The incident was a reminder to show caution.

"We saw an increase in the volume of traffic on the road this weekend with the easing of the restrictions for COVID-19," Sgt Burrows said.

"Generally, motorists' behaviour has not been too bad but we are still seeing a lot of offences on the road."

The crash brings the Southern Region roll death toll to 21, which is six above this time last year.

Southern Region Assistant Commission Mike Condon said speed was a contributing factor in many of the fatalities.

"What is alarming is there was less people on the road (with COVID-19 restrictions in place)," Mr Condon said.

As those restrictions ease police will increased patrols along the Toowoomba road network and roll out more mobile speed traps.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police, or anyone who may have dash cam vision to please contact police.

A man was also killed in a quadbike crash at Taabinga, near Kingaroy yesterday.

Police have commenced an investigation into the incident.

A spokeswoman from QPS media said at 11.50am a quadbike was travelling south on Boonenne Ellesmere Rd towards Boonenne Rd, when the rider collided with the shoulder of the road, causing the quadbike to crash into the embankment.

A 26-year-old Kingaroy man was transported to Kingaroy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam vision to contact police via Policelink 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.