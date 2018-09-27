Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews are on their way to the scene at Killarney.
Crews are on their way to the scene at Killarney. Bev Lacey
News

Horse and car collide on Bruce Highway

by Christine Mckee
27th Sep 2018 12:27 PM

A MAN escaped with minor injuries after his car collided with a horse on Yaamba Rd (Bruce Hwy) at Etna Creek last night.

Paramedics transported the man to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition though it is understood the horse did not fare so well.

Fire crews were on scene for an hour clearing the road, which was closed in both directions for some time.

Livingstone Shire Council this morning said the horse, which is believed to have died, was removed by its owners.

Related Items

etna creek horse accident qfes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Brought together by unthinkable loss

    premium_icon Brought together by unthinkable loss

    News "It is such a taboo topic that no one wants to talk about and it is really isolating and lonely.”

    CQU ranked among the world's top 2 per cent of universities

    premium_icon CQU ranked among the world's top 2 per cent of universities

    News University cemented as world-leading tertiary education institution

    'Small fry' bowls club in running for top award again

    premium_icon 'Small fry' bowls club in running for top award again

    Bowls 'You never hear of a regional club getting this honour twice'

    Tilt Train passengers kept awake by drunk man

    premium_icon Tilt Train passengers kept awake by drunk man

    Crime When staff approached the man, he told them to "f*** off”.

    Local Partners