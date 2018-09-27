Horse and car collide on Bruce Highway

Crews are on their way to the scene at Killarney.

A MAN escaped with minor injuries after his car collided with a horse on Yaamba Rd (Bruce Hwy) at Etna Creek last night.

Paramedics transported the man to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition though it is understood the horse did not fare so well.

Fire crews were on scene for an hour clearing the road, which was closed in both directions for some time.

Livingstone Shire Council this morning said the horse, which is believed to have died, was removed by its owners.