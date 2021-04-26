Menu
Contract musterer and horse breaker Daniel John Roselt was caught drink-driving after he left a wedding reception at a Yeppoon property in March. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Horse breaker caught drink-driving after wedding

Darryn Nufer
26th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
A contract musterer and horse breaker from Mundubbera was caught drink-driving after leaving a wedding reception at a Yeppoon property.

Daniel John Roselt, 34, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to his offending.

The court heard that police nabbed Roselt driving on the Scenic Highway at Yeppoon on March 27.

The court was told officers noticed Roselt's vehicle had a defective tail-light.

After a random breath test, Roselt returned a blood alcohol content reading of 0.082.

Roselt had a previous drink-driving offence in 2011.

Magistrate Jason Schubert fined Roselt $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

