Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Warrnambool jumps carnival has suffered its first fatality after a fall during a steeplechase race on the second day.
The Warrnambool jumps carnival has suffered its first fatality after a fall during a steeplechase race on the second day.
Horses

Horse dies in jumps racing fall

by Gilbert Gardiner
5th May 2021 2:52 PM

Racing Victoria has confirmed Fulmineus, an 11-year-old gelding, could not be saved after a fall at Warrnambool on Wednesday.

The jumper fell in the back straight during the running of the Decron Dunroe Steeplechase.

The Shayne Fisher-trained horse was attended to immediately by the veterinarian.

His rider Ross O'Sullivan was uninjured in the fall.

RV has referred the incident to the Jumps Review Panel, with the post-mortem to be conducted at the University of Melbourne Veterinary Clinic.

"RV extends its condolences to the owners of Fulmineus, his trainer Shayne Fisher and his stable staff who cared for the horse and are saddened by their loss," a spokesperson said.

"RV will await the findings and any recommendations from the Jumps Review Panel before making further comment on today's incident."

A second horse, Ascot Red, who tossed the rider Clayton Douglas during the race, was cleared of any injuries.

Originally published as Horse dies in Warrnambool jumps fall

fulmineus horse racing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man assaults two people after borrowed car not returned

        Premium Content Man assaults two people after borrowed car not returned

        Crime A young man who took matters into his own hands after a car was borrowed and not returned attacked two people, breaking a woman’s nose.

        • 5th May 2021 2:00 PM
        Captured on camera: Students visit Beef Australia’s Kidzone

        Premium Content Captured on camera: Students visit Beef Australia’s Kidzone

        News Photos and video: See students dance along to Farmer George at Beef Australia.

        Drug user told cops she had knife to stab someone in attack

        Premium Content Drug user told cops she had knife to stab someone in attack

        Crime A woman told police she had a knife to stab someone if they attacked her, while the...

        Vessel rescued after drifting onto rock wall in harbour

        Premium Content Vessel rescued after drifting onto rock wall in harbour

        News Yeppoon Coast Guard Operations Centre was contacted by the skipper of the vessel...