Horse float catches fire on highway south of Rockhampton

Amber Hooker
| 11th Aug 2017 11:07 AM
A horse trailer's breaks catch fire on the highway heading into Rockhampton.
SMOKE billowed from a horse float this morning, after the brakes appear to have caught fire on the Bruce Hwy south of Rockhampton.

A motorist heading into Rockhampton observed the incident as the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road about 10.30am.

"A horse trailer's brakes caught fire going through the roadworks, just south of the Kangaroo Country Caravan Park, northbound,” they said.

"No delays in traffic when we went past traffic rolling smoothly.

"The car behind the horse float we assume pulled up to help.”

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were contacted for further details, but a spokeswoman advised they weren't involved.

The Queensland Police Service also advise they are not aware of the incident.

The horse float appears to be empty.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
