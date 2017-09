7.50AM: A QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson has confirmed the horse float has been righted.

They said there were no reported injuries to the horses being transported.

7.25AM: EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a crash, where a horse float being towed by a car has flipped.

The crash was reported on Riders Rd, Kokotungo near Baralaba about 7.15am.

Initial reports suggest there are no injuries to the driver of the vehicle.