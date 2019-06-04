HORSE RACING: All eyes are on 'The Big Mo'

SOMETIME today "The Big Mo" is going to rock into town much to the delight of his fans.

I must confess I had never heard of The Big Mo when told of his impending arrival and my immediate thoughts was this fellow must have been a rock sensation or someone along those lines.

Sharon Thompsen, who I might add is the leader of The Big Mo's Central Queensland fan club, was aghast when I enquired if indeed that was the case.

"Tony, haven't you heard of The Big Mo? That's what we call our horse who races as Fomo. He's coming up from Toowoomba for the Rocky Winter Racing Carnival and should arrive on Tuesday. Fomo is well known on social media under 'The Big Mo'," Sharon said sternly, eyeballing this old journalistic dinosaur.

"Oh yes of course," I shot back at Sharon as she went about her duties last Saturday where she was working in the Ferguson Park racecourse office as a committee person of the Gladstone Turf Club.

Apart from being a fan of Fomo, our Sharon, a self-confessed animal lover, along with husband David, is proprietor of The Gums Pet Resort outside Gladstone, and is also an enthusiastic supporter of Rockhampton rising trainer Adrian Coome.

Fomo (5 ch g Pins-Misty (NZ)) is raced by a sizeable syndicate of owners of which Sharon is a member and had until more recent times been trained by Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie who currently is sidelined.

Five times a winner from 1000 metres to 1666 metres, Sharon reasoned that Fomo would be ideally placed in the north with the lure of the bonus prize money of the Northern Crown Series for both sprinters and stayers.

Recently transferred from Currie to Lindsay Hatch in Toowoomba, it was through Sharon's motivating force that Fomo is to be taken over by Coome for the northern carnivals.

"I just thought Mo was such a versatile horse that the Rocky Newmarket (1300m - July 5) or even the Cup (July 6) were within his scope. I spoke with the syndicate manager Shane Giurleo and I suppose it was both of us that thought it would be ideal for Adrian to train him up her. As well he will be perfectly Benchmark-rated to get into the big races with a light weight," Sharon explained.

Describing her current racing favourite The Big Mo as a "lovely big strong horse", Sharon has enjoyed considerable luck with Adrian Coome as not only a trainer but earlier when he was a leading jockey.

Fomo will join the trio of Sharon and David Thompsen's Time For Lily, Steelz Time and Attique at Coome's Callaghan Park racecourse stables.

Measuring up in strong Brisbane metropolitan class races, Fomo finished just behind the placegetters at his last Brisbane start on May 11 when 3.8l 8th/12 behind the flying Ef Troop over 1200m when resuming from a 16-week break.

Then he raced at the undulating Northern Rivers of NSW track of Casino on May 24 for a good 5th/14 under Matthew McGillivray with 58.5kg in the Beef Cup (1400m).

Bitten by the racing bug about 30 years ago when based at Wandoan, Sharon and David have raced horses on and off ever since.

That all-consuming bug really bit hard about six years ago when the couple got into breeding thoroughbreds and now they are smitten with breeding and racing their own stock although Fomo is an outsider.

Sharon's all-time favourite is the topliner Honey Toast who she has shares in and among a stack of good races Honey won was a Townsville Cup in 2013.

If all goes to plan Sharon may be there again at Cluden racecourse on Saturday, July 27, if "The Big Mo" shapes up for the $150,000 Townsville Cup (2000m).

"Rocky will tell the tale first though," Sharon said.

Sharon believes in the theory "that you never, never know unless you have a go". As far as she is concerned it will be a case of "Go The Big Mo"!