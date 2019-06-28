Horse Racing: Calliope attracts more female jockeys

A DEFIANT all-the-way Townsville win yesterday by Sidereus youngster Kick Ons could be the catalyst for a crack at a feature race on Rockhampton Cup Day tomorrow week July 6.

Trained by Tom Button at Callaghan Park, Kick Ons (Ryan Wiggins, $4.60) refused to allow odds on favourite Kodak (Justin Stanley) head him in the $29K QTIS 2YO Hcp (1200m) at Townsville.

The pair of Oaklands Stud, Toowoomba bred Sidereus geldings staged a two-horse war down the entire Cluden racetrack straight with Kick Ons prevailing by a half-head.

Button, Rockhampton's leading trainer, will now likely aim Kick Ons for the feature $42K QTIS 2YO Plate (1300m) on his home track on Rockhampton Cup Day.

The Button stable narrowly missed a race-to-race Townsville double when stablemate Victory Toast (Brad Pengelly, $4.40) went down by a half-head to Charters Towers trained Malos (Scott Sheargold, $3.70) in yesterday's $29K QTIS 3YO (1200m).

Yet another stablemate Boomista ($26) finished seventh in the race while the Jared Wehlow trained Despirito came in eighth.

Rockhampton trainer Shane Sigvart, mixing training with work in Townsville, started Fields Avenue in the Class 2 Plate (1000m) at Cluden in which it finished second.

Brisbane fly-in jockey Nathan Day has struck form at the right time for the two-day Rocky Carnival next Friday and Saturday as he rode winners Crocodile Shoes and Hardern at Townsville.

That made it seven winners in less than a week for Day who will have some top rides coming up at Rockhampton.

A journeyman jockey in every sense of the word, Day has four race rides in Darwin tomorrow .

Leading Queensland premiership rider Justin Stanley also has a busy week leading up to the Rockhampton Carnival.

In a rarity, Stanley missed a winner at Townsville yesterday but he is likely to atone at Mackay's feature meeting tomorrow where he has a full book of engagements.

Stanley then heads off to Grafton, NSW, to ride on Sunday.

Considerable interest will centre around the Mackay program where numerous CQ horses will clash.

Among the big named Rocky horses racing there are Mr Attitude; Allround Glory and Casino Thoughts which all contest the $30,000 Lightning Handicap (1050m).

Gypsy Toff; The Tax Accountant; Gracie Belle; Shenron; Streamliner and Zloto will fly the flag for Rocky in the $32K QTIS 3YO (1100m).

Big fields are the order of the day at the Calliope Cup races tomorrow as well.

In a sign of the times, female jockeys will outnumber the men riding at Calliope.

Of the 11 jockeys riding there, seven are women while only four men could be mustered up.

Throughout Australia racing has done a complete turnaround and particularly so in country areas where it is heavily dependent on female jockeys for race meetings to proceed.

Go the girls.