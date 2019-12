A horse rider has been rushed to hospital in Hervey Bay after a fall near Susan River.

A horse rider has been rushed to hospital in Hervey Bay after a fall near Susan River.

A HORSE rider is receiving treatment in hospital following a fall near Susan River this afternoon.

The incident occurred on a private property just after midday.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said one patient was treated for suspected spinal and facial injuries.

The horse rider was stabilised on scene by paramedics before being transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for further medical care.