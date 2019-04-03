Menu
Ben Currie arrives at the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission last month.
Horses

Horse trainer Ben Currie’s hearing adjourned again at QCAT

by Nathan Exelby
3rd Apr 2019 1:08 PM
BEN Currie has successfully sought another adjournment for the stay hearing into the suspension of his licence after it was revealed QRIC had tabled new evidence overnight.

The stay hearing is in relation to the suspension of Currie's licence over seven charges issued in February, which includes allegations of using a jigger.

It follows an internal review confirming the stewards' decision to suspend his licence. Originally, Currie's stay was to last until five days after the internal review was handed down, but today marked the second adjournment of a stay application to QCAT on his behalf.

The new material presented by QRIC to Currie's legal team on Tuesday night includes a sworn affidavit from former revered steward Ray Murrihy.

There's also an affidavit from QRIC steward Paul Zimmerman, which includes transcripts from interviews conducted with a number of licence holders over the past month.

QCAT member Steven Holzberger agreed to a request by Jim Murdoch, representing Currie, to have the hearing adjourned so they could "come to terms" with the new material.

QRIC's legal representatives opposed the adjournment, but Holzberger said he was inclined to agree with Murdoch that more time is needed to fully grasp the new evidence.

Holzberger said "Murrihy is absorbable" but "churning your way through the transcript" was not reasonable in the timeframe.

A date is yet to be set for the adjourned inquiry.

