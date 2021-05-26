Menu
Thangool trainer Damien Rideout. Photo Andrew Thorpe/Central Telegraph.
Horse trainer has ban halved on appeal

Darryn Nufer
26th May 2021 12:00 AM
Thangool horse trainer Damien Rideout has had a six-month disqualification halved on appeal.

Rideout, who was found guilty of charges including race day treatment of a horse, had his penalty reduced to a three-month disqualification at Queensland Racing Integrity Commission internal review.

However the original penalties of fines totalling $2500 stand.

In April, QRIC stewards concluded an inquiry into an injury sustained to the race mare, Lady Sheilack, en route to Rockhampton Jockey Club on August 25, 2020.

Rideout was hit with three charges under the rules of racing including failing to report to stewards that Lady Sheilack had injured her head en route to the Rockhampton racecourse on August 25, which may have affected the horse’s performance in her race.

The second charge related to possession of a prohibited substance/equipment at race meeting.

While the third related to negligently failing to report to the stewards that Lady Sheilack had received race day treatment which led to a breach of the rules.

While QRIC reveals the final outcome of its internal review decisions, that is the only internal review information that is published.

