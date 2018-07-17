Horses and crowds to swarm the grounds of Paradise Lagoons

PREPARATIONS are gearing up for the biggest campdrafting event in Central Queensland, which begins tomorrow.

Established in 2003, the event is held at the multimillion-dollar, purpose-built facility just outside of Rockhampton in Alton Downs.

The event will start from 6.30am today with a novice draft.

The big action will be held on Saturday with the Graeme Acton Memorial Open Final at 3pm, which has $100,000 in prizemoney up for grabs.

A hotly contested campdraft-style State of Origin will be held on Saturday from 7pm, which is sure to get the crowd roaring for their chosen side.

An auction will be held on Friday selling nine quality semen samples and/or service fees from renowned quarter horses and stock horses.

The annual ladies' luncheon will be held on Saturday with Rocky writer, presenter and producer Anna Daniels as special guest.

Throughout the weekend there will be a CQ Eat Street with plenty of food and drink choices to tickle your fancy and market stalls for some browsing and shopping.

Paradise Lagoons is on from tomorrow until Sunday. It is located 16km from Rockhampton at 973 Malchi Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile. From Rockhampton, take Ridgelands Rd from Wandal and turn right onto Nine Mile Rd. There are posted signs.