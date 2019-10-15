Menu
HORSING AROUND: Kathleen with her granddaughter Aria and two of her friends Savannah and Mackey. PHOTO: Kathleen Ellrott
Community

Horsing around during school holidays

Maddelin McCosker
15th Oct 2019 6:11 AM
KATHLEEN Ellrott and her daughter Meggie are often seen riding around Nerimbera in a horse and carriage.

After 20 years in the area, it is still one of her favourite past times, working with horses with fellow enthusiasts.

A lover of showing her ponies in harness at local shows, Kathleen takes great pride in her horses and ponies.

“It’s a great pastime,” she said.

Almost every weekend, Kathleen and Meggie can be seen driving in their horse and carriage around the area.

Kathleen and her horse Lelo (pictured) are very popular with her granddaughter Aria and her friends Savannah and Mackey, who visited from Mackay during the recent school holidays.

animals horses kathleen ellrott local faces tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

