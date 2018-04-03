City hospital faces action over underpayment claims

The firm representing the employees claims the hospital owes them about $60,000 in unpaid wages.

ST VINCENT'S Private Hospital is facing industrial action over claims it underpaid employees over a period of at least six years.

The claims, according to the firm representing the workers, include eight current and former clerical staff at the hospital and amount to about $60,000 in unpaid wages.

Documents filed with the Fair Work Commission obtained by The Chronicle detail the claims, with one employee allegedly owed almost $15,000.

A leaked email to staff from St Vincent's Private Hospital CEO Kathryn McKeefry sought to address the issue last week, stating the case was currently before the commission and limited the hospital as to what it can say publicly.

"I assure you, the hospital is committed to resolving this issue in a timely and fair manner for the staff concerned," Ms McKeefry's email said. "St Vincent's Private Hospital Toowoomba has always maintained an 'open door' policy with staff - on any issue and in regards to any concerns."

Industrial Relations Claims, who are representing workers from the hospital, said the action may impact even more staff than those who have initially come forward.

The company will be holding walk-in information sessions at Quest Toowoomba this Friday and Saturday for employees who wish to learn more.

"Our research indicates this has been going on for more than six years," IRC director of litigation Miles Heffernan said.

Acting Hospital CEO Mal Casey reiterated the same comments from Ms McKeefry's email to staff last week when approached for comment.

"If staff have concerns on any issue and in regards to any concerns, we ask that they escalate them to either their manager or our HR Manager," he said.