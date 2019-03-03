Hospital says thanks to all involved in the long journey

NEW PARKING: The new Rockhampton Hospital carpark, pictured under construction, will be open to patients from Monday.

NEW PARKING: The new Rockhampton Hospital carpark, pictured under construction, will be open to patients from Monday. Allan Reinikka ROK151118acarpark

AS WE move into a new phase of carparking convenience with Rockhampton Hospital's new multi-level carpark opening on Monday (March 4), CQ Hospital and Health Board would like to thank everyone who contributed to the project.

This massive construction project was well delivered by contractor Woollam Constructions, and much thought was put into minimising inconvenience for patients, visitors and staff members.

Thanks also to Rockhampton Regional Council for their support of this project.

The biggest thanks must go to our patients and visitors, and our staff for their patience while this new facility was built.

Free shuttle bus services ran on a constant loop from the hospital to temporary carparks at CQUni TAFE campus and North Street.

We had many comments about the friendly drivers who provided an efficient and courteous service that transported more than 86,000 people during the 14-month period.

We're very excited to be providing this new service to our patients from Monday.

For more details on how the new car park will work, go to: https://www.health.qld.gov.au/cq/hospitals/rockhampton/parking-at-rockhampton-hospital

Paul Bell

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board Chair