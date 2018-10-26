Menu
The selected site of the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.
Health

Tweed hospital site works expected to begin next month

Rick Koenig
by
25th Oct 2018 1:06 PM

HEALTH Infrastructure says it intends to begin work on the new Tweed Valley Hospital site next month.

In a document to be released on its website later today, Health Infrastructure says preliminary works will immediately begin once the site at 771 Cudgen Road is acquired.

The compulsory acquisition process for the 16-hectare Cudgen site is in its final stages, with the land expected to be acquired in the coming week, however it is understood the State Government is still hopeful of coming to a formal agreement with the landowners.

Once the site is acquired, Health Infrastructure says it "will undertake a number of immediate tasks to secure the site and ensure appropriate environmental control measures are in place".

"Health Infrastructure is currently tendering the Preliminary Works to a panel of experienced contractors, with the intention to commence works on the site in November 2018," the document states.

 

Works on the Tweed Valley Hospital site at Cudgen are expected to begin next month.
Works on the Tweed Valley Hospital site at Cudgen are expected to begin next month. Rick Koenig

The initial preliminary works will include site establishments such as security fencing around the site, construction of sediment basins and stormwater control, weeding, removal of vacant properties and detailed on-site investigations including geo-technical drilling.

The Tweed Coast Rd and Cudgen Rd intersection will also be upgraded, while safety will be improved at the Turnock St roundabout.

The announcement comes after Tweed MP Geoff Provest announced yesterday that an environmental impact statement for the new hospital should be on public exhibition by the end of the week.

Mr Provest said the statement, which includes more than 40 consultants reports, would help address false claims around car parking, developers and the land surrounding the site.

health tweed hospital
Tweed Daily News

