‘Gross’ breastfeeding campaign slammed

The hospital has been called out for its latest campaign.

A HOSPITAL in the UK has come under fire for a campaign it launched persuading new mums to breastfeed.

The campaign included two images telling women they could be a "yummier mummy" if they chose to breastfeed over giving formula, The Sun reports.

Shocked actor Amanda Abbington, from Netflix's Safe, revealed how disappointed she was with the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital posters.

She uploaded two pictures to Twitter, with the caption: "Hey Chelsea and Westminster hospital. Sit down. Thanks."

The first image showed a slinky purple dress, with the tag line: "Be a yummier mummy. Breastfeeding mums get their figures back sooner."

Meanwhile the second showed a pair of stylish red heels, with the caption: "Be a yummier mummy. Breastfeeding mums don't have to spend their money on formula milk."

Hey Chelsea and Westminster hospital. Sit down. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/vuAXBm4LiU — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) October 6, 2018

The images appear to be from a 2011 campaign by the hospital and featured in their newsletter.

The newsletter said: "The Trust has also launched the Yummier Mummy publicity campaign to promote the benefits of breastfeeding for not only babies but also women in a fun, innovative way.

"Examples of the eye-catching posters used to promote the Yummier Mummy campaign are pictured."

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital has been contacted by the Sun Online.

Women were quick to reply to Amanda's tweet and share their outrage, with one person saying: "Adverts like this don't help at all."

And full make up. That will make you happy and be a better mother!!! — julie-anne pearse (@jat0001) October 7, 2018

Another commented: "Because cracked nipples, mastitis and chronic sleep deprivation makes you yearn for 5-inch heels and a mini dress? I mean … what?"

And one user joked: "Hey, Chelsea and Westminster Hospitals, you forgot to tell women to smile, they'd be prettier if they smiled, too."

Meanwhile, one person added: "Wow as if there isn't enough stigma around not breastfeeding. Now a HOSPITAL is doing it? Gross."