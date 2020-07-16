Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WORKPLACE SCUFFLE: The 46-year-old Warwick man said the fight was the result of two years of unresolved conflict. Picture: file
WORKPLACE SCUFFLE: The 46-year-old Warwick man said the fight was the result of two years of unresolved conflict. Picture: file
Crime

Hospital warden sacked for fight with co-worker

Jessica Paul
15th Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 16th Jul 2020 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARWICK Hospital warden was fired when two years of "brewing animosity" spilt over into a physical fight with his colleague.

On June 1 in the hospital's theatre ward, Kevin Scott McLennan confronted his co-worker over a complaint the other man made to management.

McLennan, 46, "lost restraint" and shoved his colleague and the two ended up in a "scuffle" on the floor, which took a third co-worker to break up.

The court heard a complaint about the fight was submitted to Queensland Health, and McLennan was subsequently sacked.

Neither man was injured in the fight.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman said her client's actions were driven by a "long history of unresolved antagonism" between the two men.

A three-page petition signed by Warwick Hospital employees as a show of support for McLennan was submitted, and Magistrate Julian Noud said it was a "shame" to see the man before the court.

McLennan pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

He was given a one-month good behaviour bond and his conviction was not recorded.

More Stories

court fight hospital
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Rockhampton house razed in overnight fire

        premium_icon North Rockhampton house razed in overnight fire

        News When fire crews arrived at the two storey property, it was fully engulfed by flames.

        MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

        News Blink and you might have missed some of the biggest headlines from Wednesday...

        • 16th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        Three vehicles in nose-to-tail crash in North Rocky

        premium_icon Three vehicles in nose-to-tail crash in North Rocky

        News The northbound lane of the Bruce Highway was blocked by the multi-vehicle crash.

        Anglo’s new measures to prevent Grosvenor mine repeat

        premium_icon Anglo’s new measures to prevent Grosvenor mine repeat

        News Anglo American moves on new measures, while the union says the ignition source...