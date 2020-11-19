Menu
North Rockhampton High hospitality students Lucius Messenger, John Jegiolin, Saraya Meakins, Kareisha Keighley, Ebony Wedding and teacher Gaye Sands prepare to cater the school’s Year 12 formal on Friday. Photo: Jann Houley
Education

Hospitality students cooking up formal first for school

Pam McKay
19th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
SOMETHING special is cooking in the commercial kitchen at North Rockhampton State High School.

Hospitality and food technology teacher Gaye Sands and her band of hospitality students are catering for the school’s Year 12 formal on Friday night.

It is the first time the formal has been held on-site with the catering done in-house.

It is normally at an outside venue but because of COVID-19 and the uncertainty around how many people would be allowed to attend, the decision was made to stage it in the school’s multi-purpose hall.

Eighty-one of the 92-strong cohort will attend, along with several teachers.

Ms Sands and the Year 10 Certificate I and Year 11 Certificate II hospitality students are busily preparing the three-course meal.

Hospitality students will prepare the three-course formal dinner, as well as individual cupcakes for the students and parents. Photo: Jann Houley
They are also whipping up 200 cupcakes which will be packaged up and presented to students and parents at the graduation ceremony on Friday morning.

There will be an official graduation cake, which will be cut on the day, but it will be incorporated into dessert on the dinner menu.

Ms Sands will have 21 students on deck for the big night. That includes the Year 11 hospitality students, several Year 10s who have volunteered to help out and an enthusiastic Year 9 student who is keen to get a taste of hospitality before he starts studying it next year.

It is a major operation that is being organised with military precision.

The students are involved in every aspect of the formal, from chopping vegetables to laying the tables, to helping decorate the hall and serving the three-course meal.

The hospitality students are involved in every aspect of delivering the Year 12 formal.
The formal theme is ‘Enchanted’ and those attending are sure to be just that.

Ms Sands said black and white would be the central colour scheme, and there would be festoon lighting, hundreds of balloons and beautiful decorative glass centre pieces placed on reflecting mirrors in the centre of each table.

“The hospitality students are very excited,” she said.

“I’ve done a running sheet on how we want the tables set, we’ve folded 120 serviettes, and we’ve had the menus printed up.

“We have a table set in the cafe which we’ve been using to run the students through everything they’ll need to do on Friday night.”

Ms Sands is also thrilled to play a part in what she appreciates will be a very different but hopefully memorable night for the class of 2020.

“It will be wonderful to see it all come together,” she said.

“I love my job, I love working here and teaching students skills and providing learning experiences that will help them get into employment in the future.

“The hospitality facilities here at North Rocky High are amazing… I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

