Hospitality students ready for tourism surge

MYA Leyden has just graduated Year 12 at St Ursula's College where she completed a Cert II in Hospitality as part of her school-based vocational training.

"Now I'm starting a Diploma in Nursing at CQUniversity but I'm going to concurrently enrol in a Cert III in Hospitality,” she said.

"That way I can work casual or part-time to support myself during my nursing studies.”

Miss Leyden had the opportunity during yesterday's Capricorn Careers Expo to cast an eye over the impressive training facilities at Willby's training restaurant on Canning St.

She also met Charlie Jensen, CQUni's teacher/trainer who "absolutely loves” her job.

"I'm proud to send local students out into the region feeling confident and capable,” Ms Jensen said.

"Our real-life training sees our hospitality students helping out at Beef Expo and Callaghan Park, and fundraisers such as Mother's Day high tea at the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter hangar.”

Associate vice-chancellor for the Rockhampton region, Kim Harrington says many new doors will open for hospitality professionals with big projects such as Great Keppel Island and Keppel Cove at Zilzie under construction.

"Students who choose to learn now will be qualified and ready to work not only around the region but also the world,” she said.

"Meeting people, anticipating their skills and problem solving are all skills which will take you wherever you want to go.

"And for people who want to remain close to home, whether it's working back of house or up front in food and beverage service, a boost in tourism dollars means more jobs for qualified locals.”

CQUniversity works closely with secondary schools to offer students a seamless pathway into a trade of their choice.

"Young people can begin vocational studies during senior school or upon completion; they can move up the hospitality ranks or across into a bachelor degree,” Ms Harrington said.

Willby's training restaurant is open to locals for lunch and Friday afternoon dinner and drinks.