Hospital's multi-storey carpark undergoes $25.5m development

ON THE WAY: Progress shot of Rockhampton Hospital's multi-storey car park.

THE $25.5 million Rockhampton Hospital car park has had its first floor of concrete poured - marking a key milestone in the project.

Inspecting the site yesterday, Deputy Premier and Treasurer, Jackie Trad, said the State Government's investment in the project reflected the commitment to better infrastructure and services.

"This year's State Budget included the biggest investment in infrastructure since the 2011 floods and will not only deliver benefits for Central Queensland, it will support thousands of local jobs,” Ms Trad said.

"In this region we will invest more than $1 billion on infrastructure and capital works in the coming year, supporting around 3500 local jobs.

"Whether it's this car park, the construction of Rookwood Weir or the Bruce Highway upgrades, we want to deliver the right projects, in the right place at the right time to meet the needs of the local community.”

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke, said the car park would double in capacity and be open by January 2019.

"This project will deliver 597 more car parks so that locals will be able to visit their friends and loved ones more with far greater ease, making the hospital trip that bit better,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"For locals this means jobs, improved services, and more investment in our region.

"The Palaszczuk Government's commitment to Rockhampton is second to none, and I am fighting to ensure it stays that way.”

The project is jointly funded with the Federal Government and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service.

Assistant Minister for Treasury and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Budget's record investment in services like health and education would deliver quality care that locals deserved.

"Since coming to Government we have employed an extra 144 nurses and 77 extra doctors,” he said.