ROLLOVER: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended a serious crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd last night.
News

Hospitals reveal update on infant & man injured in CQ crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
29th May 2018 12:54 PM

A LITTLE girl is in a stable condition in a Brisbane hospital after a serious crash on Monday night on a notorious highway.

A spokesperson from Lady Cilento Children's hospital in Brisbane said the two-year-old girl was in a stable condition after suffering critical head injuries in a "high speed" crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd near Dingo.

She was initially flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the horrific crash on Monday night but was transferred to Brisbane around 12pm on Tuesday.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a two-year-old girl with head injuries.
The spokesperson said the young girl, believed to be from Bundaberg, would remain in hospital until further notice.

Another man in his 50s who was critically injured in the same crash remains in Rockhampton Hospital.

A spokesperson from the hospital said he remains in a serious but stable condition after he suffered critical leg, chest and abdominal injuries in the two-vehicle crash on the notorious stretch of highway.

