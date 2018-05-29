Hospitals reveal update on infant & man injured in CQ crash

ROLLOVER: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended a serious crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd last night.

ROLLOVER: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended a serious crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd last night. Rescue 300

A LITTLE girl is in a stable condition in a Brisbane hospital after a serious crash on Monday night on a notorious highway.

A spokesperson from Lady Cilento Children's hospital in Brisbane said the two-year-old girl was in a stable condition after suffering critical head injuries in a "high speed" crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd near Dingo.

She was initially flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the horrific crash on Monday night but was transferred to Brisbane around 12pm on Tuesday.

FULL STORY: Critically injured girl flown to Brisbane after horror crash

READ MORE: No plans for beef road works despite safety concerns

READ MORE: Landry says she will fight for the upheaval of Beef Rd

READ MORE: 'It's a mess': Road-train wreckage recovery on CQ highway

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a two-year-old girl with head injuries. Rescue 300

The spokesperson said the young girl, believed to be from Bundaberg, would remain in hospital until further notice.

Another man in his 50s who was critically injured in the same crash remains in Rockhampton Hospital.

A spokesperson from the hospital said he remains in a serious but stable condition after he suffered critical leg, chest and abdominal injuries in the two-vehicle crash on the notorious stretch of highway.