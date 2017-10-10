'Hostage situation' as flyaway Rocky tent crash lands

A woman posted this picture in a Rockhampton Facebook group, saying it was her tent which had blown away in high winds.

A woman posted this picture in a Rockhampton Facebook group, saying it was her tent which had blown away in high winds. Contributed

YESTERDAY'S flyaway tent saga took an "in-tents hostage” turn last night.

Charney Griffin's Facebook post to find a flyaway tent after it took off from a Norman Gardens backyard yesterday afternoon whipped up a social media storm

The tent was later found two blocks from its Rockhampton home.

"I have ur [sic] tent hostage!” a group member joked on the social media post.

Ms Griffin was keen to be reunited with her sister's boyfriend's escapee tent.

Charney Griffin's plea for her sister's boyfriend's tent to be returned has taken the social media world by storm. Adam Wratten

"I seriously only wanted the tent back and the post has gone nuts,” Ms Griffin said.

The search has now been called off, and Ms Griffin is bringing the tent home, but not without any lessons.

"We will be folding it down and packing it away,” she said.

"In future reference we will use tent pegs to prevent another flying tent.”