Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

A MANAGER of an indigenous hostel has been convicted for taking nearly $1000 of rent money and blowing it on the pokies.

A contrite Tracy Dennis, 51, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of stealing as a servant.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Dennis used keys she had in her possession as manager and took a sum of money from the hostel's cupboard on October 28 and went to the Victoria Tavern.

She said Dennis gambled the entire amount on the pokies before returning to work to finish her shift.

The court was told Dennis later stole a second time.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend explained why the hostel manager stole the money.

She said Dennis, who has no criminal record, was struggling with life pressures, including relationship issues, along with her son's health issues and justice system matters.

"The motivation for the second offence was to try and get the money back she had lost earlier,” Ms Townsend explained.

She said Dennis had gone to play pokies as it was the only place and time she could have alone.

Ms Townsend said her client had worked as manager of the hostel for five years and had worked for other indigenous organisations.

She said Dennis had also sought counselling.

An audit of the hostel's books showed she had stolen $994.

Dennis has since paid back the money she stole and is now unemployed.

Magistrate Catherine Benson said the thefts were an appalling breach of trust and a very serious crime.

She ordered Dennis to an eight-month probation order and no conviction recorded.