Hostel's deep fryer fire prompts fast fire fighting response

AN ASPIRING chef's cooking efforts went up in flames at a North Rockhampton hostel this afternoon.

Just before 4.30pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency services were advised a deep fryer had caught fire at the Neville Bonner Hostel, on Bridge St, Berserker.

FIRE REPORTED: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene of a fire at Neville Bonner Hostel on Bridge St, Berserker. Google Maps

Two crews were dispatched, arriving to find significant smoke in the kitchen and the fire already extinguished.

An ambulance was sighted leaving property with flashing lights but it was later confirmed to be headed to another job, rather than transporting a victim from the kitchen fire.