‘Hot chick’ rattles Kyrgios midgame

Nick Kyrgios was distracted by a “hot chick” in the crowd at the Laver Cup.

Nick Kyrgios was distracted by a “hot chick” in the crowd at the Laver Cup.

Nick Kyrgios has been caught blaming his loss at the Laver Cup on Sunday on a female fan that caught his eye in the crowd.

Throughout the year the mercurial Aussie has gone to the crowd for advice on serves as well as enjoying banter with the paying fans.

On more than one occasion his interactions with the crowd have seen the Aussie blow up, but his latest run in was one never seen before - and one which has received a mixed reaction.

Going up against Roger Federer on day two in Switzerland, Kyrgios was on top after claiming the opening set 7-6 before the two men were on serve to start the second set at 1-1.

Unfortunately it was in the third game of the set when Kyrgios lost his way and as he made his way back to the bench he explained to his teammates what caused the spiral.

"I lost concentration, I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. Like, I'm being jarringly honest - I'd marry her right now. Right now," Kyrgios said as he returned to the bench.

“I lost concentration, I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. Like, I’m being jarringly honest — I’d marry her right now. Right now.”



— Nick Kyrgios#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/P0tTb45KYo — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 21, 2019

Federer took control thanks to Kyrgios' mental lapse as the female fan clearly threw the Aussie off as the Swiss Master went on to claim the 6-7, 7-6, 10-7 victory.

But fans couldn't help but make fun of Kyrgios' bold claim he was going to "marry her right now" in the middle of his important match.

Laver Cup changeover team discussion

Federer (to Nadal): I've gotta wait and go after him. He's little bit too comfortable.

Kyrgios (to his team): I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. I lost concentration. I'm marrying her right now.😆 @rogerfederer @NickKyrgios#LaverCup2019 — Ahlad Challa (@ahlad_challa) September 21, 2019

Of course not everyone was on board with the claim as Eurosport UK tweeted "not sure that's a valid excuse, Nick Kyrgios".

Kyrgios was recently linked with 20-year-old Russian Anna Kalinskaya, but his wandering eye indicates that may have been nothing more than harmless fun.

The Aussie has endured an up and down 2019 season on the court with some scintillating performances backed up by severe breakdowns.

He claimed stunning victories to win ATP 500 events in Acapulco and Washington, but drew worldwide criticism after blowing up at a chair umpire at the Cincinnati Masters.

A potential suspension hangs over the Aussies' head following the volatile outburst that saw him labelling chair umpire Fergus Murphy "the worst f***ing ref ever, the worst ref in the game."

A fan rattled the mercurial Aussie against Roger Federer.

There was no outbursts from Kyrgios during the Laver Cup with the fiery Aussie simply just playing tennis, but the "hot chick" distraction cost him against Federer.

The loss, coupled with Rafael Nadal's victory over Milos Raonic, handed Team Europe the 7-3 advantage over Team World.

But Kyrgios put the distraction behind him when he returned to the court for doubles action alongside Jack Sock.

The duo have proved a formidable partnership and showed why as they got the better of Nadal and his partner Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 victory brings Team World back into the contest with the overall scoreboard sitting at 7-5.

Stream live coverage of the Laver Cup 2019 with ESPN and beIN SPORTS on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >