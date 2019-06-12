Hot Chilli Festival set to burn this weekend

IT IS about to get hot on the Capricorn Coast with the fourth annual PCYC Capricorn Coast Chilli Festival ready to burn this weekend.

The annual event raises money needed to support youth programs on the Capricorn Coast by PCYC.

Relieving PCYC manager for the Capricorn Coast Sergeant Jode Fernie said the event is aimed at families with children of all ages as well anyone daring to tiptoe the borderline of an adventure and enter into the chilli eating competition.

"Some of the attractions on offer are pumped up sports, indoor rock climbing and laser skirmish,” Sgt Fernie said.

"We will have market stalls galore where you can stock up on all your favourites, food stalls for a delicious bite of both hot and less spicy foods for everyone to enjoy and a bar operating.

"Rocky Instincts will also be part of the entertainment,” she said.

"We invite everyone to come along and join us for a day of fun, chilli treats to eat and have a laugh at the hilarious fun throughout the day.”

Gates open at 10am until 4pm and entry is a gold coin donation.

Capricorn Coast Chilli Festival

Where: Cap Coast PCYC

When: Saturday 10am-4pm

How much? Entry is by gold coin donation