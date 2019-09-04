HOT DIGGITY: Grab tomato sauce, there's a new cafe in town

NEW BUSINESS: Megan Shannon will open Diggery Dogs in Bolsover St later this month.

HOT diggity dog there's a new business coming to town and yes, it's a hot dog cafe.

Diggery Dogs is the brainchild of Peter Reddy and his daughter Megan Shannon who is from Rockhampton.

The business, which is set to open in the Rockhampton CBD in the coming weeks, is a "quick service restaurant like Maccas and Hungry Jacks”.

"But with a homely feel like an old school milk bar so there will be lime milkshakes and malted milk,” executive chef Megan said.

The menu will be mainly based around variations of hot dogs from toppings like bacon and brie and fresh salads with a "good price point” and not too expensive.

"They won't be the American style with melted cheese and tomato or barbecue sauce... they are just a little bit different... nutritious and a bit more healthy,” Megan said.

There will also be Australian desserts and sweets like lamingtons and Anzac biscuits.

Local produce is a priority and will be used where possible. The idea has been in the works for about five years.

Megan has spent the past three years running a pub kitchen in Innisfail but before she left she was working at The Workshop in East St and tried out a few of the hot dog ideas.

They sold well with great customer feedback so her Dad has been slowing putting it into a business model.

"I think we have found a bit of a gap in Australia... the only hot dogs that Australians are known for are Wendys or the pubs will put one on here and there, but this is focused on hot dogs solely,” Megan said.

The hot dog business is to be located on the corner of Bolsover and Stanley Sts, where The Green Eat was until its move to the health, wellness and fitness hub, Kent and Archer Complex, early last year.

Before this, the site was home to Mayor Margaret Strelow's Chatroom Cafe. The venue catered towards those financially struggling with cheap options and suspended coffee system where people could buy food and drink tokens for those in need to use.

Diggery Dogs will have five staff and Megan is about to start the recruitment process.

The business name and logo also pay tribute to Megan's family history in the army.

Her grandad was a prisoner of war and her parents met in the reserves in Townsville.

"The diggers hat is kind of iconic and represents Australia and a fair go... Dad just thought it would be a great little logo and idea,” Megan said.