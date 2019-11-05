Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE THREAT: CQ firefighters are preparing for another busy week fighting fires. PHOTO: CHRIS ISON
FIRE THREAT: CQ firefighters are preparing for another busy week fighting fires. PHOTO: CHRIS ISON
News

Hot, dry and windy weather elevates fire threat for CQ

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CQ firefighters are braced for a busy week of tackling bushfires after hot, dry and windy conditions were forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Area director of Rural Fire service for Gladstone Craig Magick warned of a “very high” threat for Capricornia, and a “severe” fire danger for the Central Highlands and Coalfields, who have a “severe” rating today.

“Across CQ we’re seeing a trough move through, bringing dry westerly to south-westerly winds with it which will increase the fire dangers right across CQ,” Mr Magick said.

“During this time, residents should remain vigilant and call triple-0 if they see any signs of fire.

“Fast responses from emergency services will enable us to bring those fires under control quickly.”

FIRE DANGER: Central Queensland is facing an elevated fire threat as result of hot, dry, windy conditions expected to impact the area over the coming days.
FIRE DANGER: Central Queensland is facing an elevated fire threat as result of hot, dry, windy conditions expected to impact the area over the coming days.

Mr Magick said we should expect these unfavourable weather conditions to linger across the region through the week and into the weekend.

“As the trough moves through, conditions should ease as a number of storms move through,” he said.

With temperatures increasing and a longer-than-usual fire season expected, Mr Magick said it was important that residents made sure their properties were properly prepared for the fire season.

This included cleaning up rubbish and dead vegetation, clearing firebreaks, firefighting areas around houses and access for firefighting vehicles.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Climate debate: more about money than cleaning the planet?

        premium_icon Climate debate: more about money than cleaning the planet?

        News The mantra behind global warming is a brazen attempt to reallocate funds from other much more beneficial projects, that are within our control and which have...

        Teachers set to strike at four Rocky schools

        premium_icon Teachers set to strike at four Rocky schools

        News They want better pay, more secure contracts and achievable workloads.

        Aussie league clubs show interest in Hill

        premium_icon Aussie league clubs show interest in Hill

        News ROCKHAMPTON sporting success story Courtney Hill has spoken with several NRLW clubs...

        Hospital fails to help a distraught sex abuse survivor

        premium_icon Hospital fails to help a distraught sex abuse survivor

        Crime Sex abuse survivor abandoned for hours in hospital waiting room.