Hot, dry and windy weather elevates fire threat for CQ

FIRE THREAT: CQ firefighters are preparing for another busy week fighting fires. PHOTO: CHRIS ISON

CQ firefighters are braced for a busy week of tackling bushfires after hot, dry and windy conditions were forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Area director of Rural Fire service for Gladstone Craig Magick warned of a “very high” threat for Capricornia, and a “severe” fire danger for the Central Highlands and Coalfields, who have a “severe” rating today.

“Across CQ we’re seeing a trough move through, bringing dry westerly to south-westerly winds with it which will increase the fire dangers right across CQ,” Mr Magick said.

“During this time, residents should remain vigilant and call triple-0 if they see any signs of fire.

“Fast responses from emergency services will enable us to bring those fires under control quickly.”

Mr Magick said we should expect these unfavourable weather conditions to linger across the region through the week and into the weekend.

“As the trough moves through, conditions should ease as a number of storms move through,” he said.

With temperatures increasing and a longer-than-usual fire season expected, Mr Magick said it was important that residents made sure their properties were properly prepared for the fire season.

This included cleaning up rubbish and dead vegetation, clearing firebreaks, firefighting areas around houses and access for firefighting vehicles.