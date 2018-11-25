Hot finish to Central Queensland drag racing

HOT RACING: Miranda Boller competed at the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association finals at the at Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

HOT RACING: Miranda Boller competed at the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association finals at the at Benaraby Motorsport Complex. Matt Taylor GLA241118DRAG

DRAG RACING: Central Queensland Drag Racing had a hot finale with its end of year sprint meet on Saturday.

With points and positions still up for grabs, the tight competition still came down to the final races to decide final winners.

The met was held at Benaraby Raceway Complex with competitors from all over the state and as far as Melbourne out to claim winner's bragging rights.

The majority of the drag racers came from the Gladstone region, Rockhampton and Bundaberg.

CQDRA president Col O'Connor said the final round of drag racing didn't disappoint the spectators and got off to a hot start for everyone.

"The meet went well for a hot day but it cooled down afterwards at night and made for good time," O'Connor said.

"There was a good crowd for the day and the results really came down to the last race meet for some of them."

Despite having several races during the year, some categories were not decided until the final sprint of the year.

Leads were tight and even swapped around on the night with some racers coming from behind to win.

Winners at the meets during the year would receive 20 points and 15 for runner up.

The Track Champion Most Points For the Year was Kev Weir.

The final results for the Presentation List Round Finals: Junior Dragsters winner - Kaylee Bugden, Junior Bike winner - Hunter Oliver, Twins winner - Lincoln Tedman, Street winner - Kieran Ryan.

Super Street - Mark Mathisen, Competition winner - Laurie Bonato, Mod Bike winner - Mitchell Ward and Super Comp winner - Zach Grimshaw.

Check out all the motor racing photos on page 25.