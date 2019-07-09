Hot on Kinky Boots' heels, the 2020 Pilbeam musical is...

Mamma Mia has been named as the Pilbeam Theatre musical for 2020.

The show, which premiered in 1999 and has since become a long running worldwide hit, is based on the music of ABBA. It features songs including Dancing Queen, Knowing me Knowing You, Take a Chance on Me, Money Money Money, SOS, and Mamma Mia, just to name a few.

Set on a Greek island paradise and inspired by the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, writer Catherine Johnson's heart-warming tale centres around Sophie, a young bride-to-be. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

"What a fabulous choice for a musical,” Cr Rose Swadling said.

"Council has produced a long line of great musicals - all featuring local performers and musicians - and I am sure audiences will be in for a treat with Mamma Mia.”

GET INVOLVED:

If you would like to be involved, expressions of interest for members of the creative team including director, musical director, choreographer and choral director will be called shortly.

Auditions for cast will be held later in 2019.

Tickets will go on sale after the auditions.

More information can be found at: www.seeitlive.com.au/mammamia