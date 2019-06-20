Hot opportunity: Mount Morgan newsagent goes on the market

GREAT CONTRIBUTION: Mount Morgan Newsagent owners Kerrilyn and Schae Page have put their business on the market.

GREAT CONTRIBUTION: Mount Morgan Newsagent owners Kerrilyn and Schae Page have put their business on the market. Allan Reinikka ROK200619apage1

SCHAE and Kerrilyn Page have decided to put their Mount Morgan NewsXpress business on the market after 13 years.

As they spoke to The Morning Bulletin today, they took a look back to where it all began.

In 2006, after 22 years away from their hometown, they decided to move back to Mount Morgan from Gladstone to purchase the town's newsagency.

Four members of the NewsXpress Mount Morgan family.

"We had fond memories of the business from when we grew up," Kerrilyn said.

The couple packed up and moved their family to the historic mining town, and shifted into the CBD premises on Morgan St which they have called home for nearly 14 years.

While more than a decade has passed, one thing hasn't changed - their passion to stay relevant and give Mount Morgan all it deserves.

Inside NewsXpress Mount Morgan which has proven to be a role model within the group. Contributed

In recent times, their three daughters, who all played an important role in running the business, have flown the coop.

"Over the years, we've grown and diversified and when technology changes, your business needs to," she said.

"There is so much room for potential," Kerrilyn said.

In 2017, the couple changed what it meant to be a newsagent and incorporated a refit to coincide with changes to the Golden Casket brand.

Kerrilyn Page, co-owner of NewsXpress Mount Morgan. Allan Reinikka ROK230218astreets

They installed a cafe into the premises, which has since become popular with locals and visitors.

However, it was the same year the business felt one of its lowest points.

The Rock, with its building society facility available on the premises, closed proving to be a major worry for Schae and Kerrilyn.

Customers were impacted.

They needed to travel to Rockhampton for their dealings with The Rock, such as to purchase a new passbook.

Now two years on from this difficult period, Schae and Kerrilyn are ready to pass the baton.

They decided to sell the business due to Kerrilyn's health issues which stemmed back to 2012 when she underwent an operation with complications.

Just this week, Kerrilyn returned from Sydney and her specialist appointments.

But looking back on happy times, the pair recalled many high points having their business.

They made friends who've supported them along the way and played a part in keeping the community pride in the town alive.

Their store's achievements are commendable.

Across the NewsXpress group, their business is often referred to as a case study role model for other stores.

Once they've sold the business, Schae and Kerrilyn plan to reside in their house at Emu Park, but their connection to the town will never die.

Schae and Kerrilyn will continue to visit their parents in Mount Morgan.

If you are interested to purchase NewsXpress Mount Morgan, contact Schae and Kerrilyn on (07) 4938 1070.