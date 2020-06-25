Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two meth plotters will learn their fate as they face sentencing for importing almost 500kg of drugs into Australia within Asian noodle pots and spices.
Two meth plotters will learn their fate as they face sentencing for importing almost 500kg of drugs into Australia within Asian noodle pots and spices.
Crime

Hot pot meth plotters face sentencing

by Perry Duffin
25th Jun 2020 6:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Half-tone of methamphetamine had just slipped through customs, unnoticed in boxes of Asian noodles and spices, and two of Sydney's would-be drug kingpins would only have to wait a few days for it to be delivered to their door.

But as Van Chung Tran looked up from his ute, loaded with Mi Goreng and what he thought was meth, he locked eyes with an Australian Federal Police surveillance camera.

The multimillion-dollar hot pot plot was already cooked.

The two men are set to be sentenced tomorrow. Picture: Australian Federal Police
The two men are set to be sentenced tomorrow. Picture: Australian Federal Police

Van and his co-conspirator, Stephen Tran who is of no relation, had imported the noodles and spices from California in mid-2018, the AFP said at the time.

The noodles were flown to Sydney in late July where Australian Border Force agents inspected the shipment and found white crystals.

Pictures of the haul show boxes of "mushroom seasoning" and Indo Mi spicy Mi Goreng noodles - a staple of Australia's university students.

Over the following week the would-be kingpins sat and waited for customs to clear their consignment.

It looked to be going smoothly on August 9 when the noodles and seasoning were delivered straight to Stephen's home.

The two men smuggled meth in noddle packets. Picture: Australian Federal Police
The two men smuggled meth in noddle packets. Picture: Australian Federal Police

The pair thought they were sitting on millions of dollars of product - but all they had were 50 cent packets of noodles.

Van was loading up a ute with the boxes and slung a net over the top when an agent snapped his picture with a long lens.

He appeared to be staring straight down the barrel, but didn't seem to notice.

He moved the product to a Bonnyrigg home when the AFP swooped and began searching.

Officers from Operation Geonosis nabbed Stephen at the Canley Vale home as two more properties were searched.

Stephen pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs.

Van pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a commercial quantity of drugs suspected of being unlawfully imported.

The AFP initially thought they'd netted up to 300 kilograms of the drug in the shipment.

But final testing put that number at 495kg, The Daily Telegraph understands.

Each kilogram would fetch $1000 on the street, authorities say.

On Friday, after more than two years in custody, the pair will learn their fate when Judge Peter Whitford SC sentences them at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court.

They face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Originally published as Hot pot meth plot: drug plotters face sentencing

The pair face a maximum of life in prison. Picture: Australian Federal Police
The pair face a maximum of life in prison. Picture: Australian Federal Police
crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing person involved in a serious quad bike crash

        premium_icon Missing person involved in a serious quad bike crash

        Breaking The person was reported missing earlier this morning after falling to return home last night.

        • 25th Jun 2020 5:10 PM
        Elderly man flown to hospital after quad rollover

        premium_icon Elderly man flown to hospital after quad rollover

        Breaking The patient was treated by the on board medical team for minor cuts and abrasions...

        Fitzroy River Water major equipment for sewer, water review

        premium_icon Fitzroy River Water major equipment for sewer, water review

        Council News Report looks at the costs and sole supplier agreements of the equipment

        Major sports store expands to Stockland Rockhampton

        premium_icon Major sports store expands to Stockland Rockhampton

        Business ‘The shopping centre is an important of our economy, it is part of why people come...