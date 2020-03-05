Hot property: An Emu Park hilltop beauty

Nestled in the teeth of the cool sea breeze on a hilltop, 9 Redman Street, Emu Park first entered the market in 1985 for just $44,000.

Today, it houses a large five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with an asking price of $879,000.

Among its features is an expansive open plan living area, a new kitchen, a covered back patio with views, and a gazebo perfect for entertaining or relaxing while enjoying the views.

The property also boasts external features such as a splash pool and adjoining sundeck

As for the rooms, the home has multiple master suites with ensuites and walk-in robes.

9 Redman street, Emu park

The king-size parents retreat includes a spa bath, adjacent office and gym.

A fully self-contained downstairs apartment opens to private gardens while a triple garage accommodates multiple cars, caravans or boats.

The property’s description states the massive property has huge potential for a B&B.

“Or better yet why not house the whole family, kids’ parents and grandparents, without living in each other’s pockets,” marketing read.

“Enjoy stunning sunrises over the islands of the Pacific Ocean from this high-set home nestled back from the road via a private driveway.

“Overlooking Emu Park and Zilzie, the home is backdropped by breathtaking 270-degree sea, district and farming views.”