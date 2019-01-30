Hot Property: CQ starting off 2019 with strong sale numbers
ALMOST 30 home and land sales in the past fortnight have helped the Central Queensland property market get off to a strong start in 2019.
On the coast, nine private sales have gone through since January 21 for properties in Emu Park, Bungundarra, Kinka Beach, Tanby and Yeppoon.
A large six-bedroom home on Trade Wind Drive in Tanby was sold for $650,000 on January 22.
In Yeppoon, two properties and two lots of land sold between January 21 - 25.
On January 23 in Bungundarra, a 40-hectare property on Ingrey Rd sold for $385,000, and at Kinka Beach a three-bedroom house on the Scenic Highway sold for $255,000.
In Emu Park on the same day a 667 square metre block was sold, although the price has been withheld by the real estate.
In Byfield, a two bedroom home on 8.8 acres on Sandy Creek Rd, Byfield sold for $350,000 on January 25.
In Rockhampton and Gracemere there were also eight private sales, with homes in Koongal, Norman Gardens and The Range selling between January 21-23.
A three bedroom home on Corberry St in The Range sold for $435,000 on January 21 and the following day, a four-bedroom home on Chestnut Av sold for $428,000.
As well as those two, there were two sales in Gracemere, two in Koongal, another home in The Range, and one home in Berserker.
From January 21-27, 10 homes were sold in other parts of the region.
In Middlemount, a two-bedroom unit on Mckenzie St sold for $59,000 on January 23.
On the 27th a three-bedroom home on Shannon Drive, Moranbah was sold for $238,000.
Two homes were sold in Biloela over two days last week with the sale prices for both withheld.
In Blackwater two homes were sold on January 25.
A three-bedroom house on Bauhinia St sold for $90,000 while a four-bedroom house on Manna St was sold for $285,000.
A three-bedroom home on Lenton St in Dysart sold for $86,000 on January 23.
In Emerald three houses were sold over two days on January 21-22.
Two one-bedroom units on Akakie St were sold for undisclosed amounts on the 21st and a three-bedroom house on Andrews Rd sold on the 22nd for $342,500.