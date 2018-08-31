HOT PROPERTY: Hundreds of open homes to draw big crowds

A gorgeous home on Reef St in Emu Park will open to the public over the weekend for an open home.

STUNNING slices of real estate will open its doors to the public this weekend with dozens of potential buyers expected to attend open homes around the region.

More than 100 Rockhampton and Gracemere home will have open homes from Saturday and will continue over the weekend.

Around 30 homes on the Capricorn Coast will also be up for inspection including this double-story house by the beach in Zilzie.

