A gorgeous home on Reef St in Emu Park will open to the public over the weekend for an open home.
A gorgeous home on Reef St in Emu Park will open to the public over the weekend for an open home.
Property

HOT PROPERTY: Hundreds of open homes to draw big crowds

Shayla Bulloch
by
31st Aug 2018 10:00 AM

STUNNING slices of real estate will open its doors to the public this weekend with dozens of potential buyers expected to attend open homes around the region.

More than 100 Rockhampton and Gracemere home will have open homes from Saturday and will continue over the weekend.

Around 30 homes on the Capricorn Coast will also be up for inspection including this double-story house by the beach in Zilzie.

 

 

This double-storey home in Zilzie will be open to the public this weekend.
This double-storey home in Zilzie will be open to the public this weekend.

open homes real estate rockhampton property rockhampton real estate tmbproperty
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

