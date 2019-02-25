Hot property: Rockhampton home sells in 24 hours

HOMEBUYERS are snatching up properties in Norman Gardens like it's nobody's business, with five homes sold in the popular suburb just last week.

Out of those five homes, 9 Lace Court was sold to a couple on February21 for $646,000.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate residential sales consultant Doug Webber, who was responsible for the sale of the home, said the buyers signed a contract after just one day on the market for the full asking price.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate residential sales consultant Doug Webber. Contributed

"The house had side access to a large shed, it was on a quarter of an acre block, it was a flat block, it had a pool, pool house and a beautiful home to match,” he said.

"For somebody that is looking for that sort of thing, they don't come up all the time with all those boxes ticked.

"The buyers didn't want to risk the home going to the first open.

"They were very fortunate because we had eight couples come through the home, which shows you the amount of people who were looking for that style of home.

"At the end of the day, the sellers are lucky that a buyer has come along who has been looking around the market for six months and their property just managed to tick all the boxes of what they wanted in a home, so it made for a quick sale.”

12 Neish Court, Norman Gardens, sold for $390,000 on February 18. Contributed

Mr Webber said he was finding a lot of good homes coming onto the market in Norman Gardens and going very quickly.

"Presentation and position are the two most important things when you are seeing houses on the market sell quickly,” he said.

"Forest Park and Hillside are beautiful estates. You have beautiful leafy grounds and big blocks which are hard to find in town.

"To be able to have a quarter of an acre and be in town is pretty exclusive, it makes for a good sale.

"I always say, if it is the right home, right position, ticks a lot of people's boxes, then they won't be on the market for long.”

24 Bulman Street, Norman Gardens, sold for $287,500 on February 22. Contributed

He said he doesn't see Norman Gardens dropping off the buyers' radar any time soon.

"Norman Gardens will always be popular,” he said.

"On the north side of Rockhampton, your two biggest suburbs are Frenchville and Norman Gardens. Those two suburbs will always be in high demand.

"Norman Gardens continues to grow where Frenchville is a little bit like The Range now. A lot of the land is sold, and you have to wait for something to come up, whereas Norman Gardens still has a lot of land to be sold.”

8 Africander Avenue, Norman Gardens, sold for $395,000 on February 18. Contributed

When talking about the current state of the real estate market in Rockhampton, MrWebber said good homes were getting good money because they were hard to find.

"It rules out what people say about Rockhampton only selling cheap homes, it's not true,” he said.

"In the last two months I have had eight sales all over $650,000. I just sold three homes on the one street at Rockyview, the cheapest was $710,000.

"I think in the next three years Rockhampton is going to be quite a confident market.”

Mr Webber said, looking forward to March, he expected the month to be quite solid.

"We just had one of the biggest Januarys, February has been solid and coming into March, it is normally quite a solid month,” he said.

"The start of the year has kicked off quite confidently.”