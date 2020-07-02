HOT PROPERTY: Unique new homes hit market in Rocky

The new apartment-style homes on offer at Crestwood Estate.

IT IS well known for it’s traditional, large-format open plan homes, but a popular Rockhampton suburb will soon have apartment style living on offer.

Providing an alternative to the typical Rockhampton housing options, Crestwood Estate’s new apartment style homes include three bedrooms and two bathrooms, set over 325 sqm with a 10m frontage.

Keppel Developments sales manager Amanda Millers said the low maintenance properties in Norman Gardens appealed in terms of lifestyle, and lack of body corporate fees.

“Apartment living appeals to a lot of people because they are often less expensive to buy and there is the appeal of a low maintenance lifestyle,” Ms Millers said.

“The apartment style home provides these two benefits but because they are built on your own land it avoids the expense of body corporate fees and the frustration of dealing with other users of open carparks and common use areas.

“We’ve worked closely with a multi-award winning designer to produce a functional courtyard design featuring 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, perfect for a carefree lifestyle.”

Ms Millers said there were two floor plan options, one with a floor area of 133 sqm and the other 142 sqm.

“One is an efficient layout with all the features one would expect, with bathrooms incorporating the compact but on-point features you’d expect in a 5 star hotel,” she said.

“The other offers a little more luxury including a master bedroom featuring a walk-in robe, an ensuite with a double vanity, good sized shower and separate toilet.

“The second bedroom has been designed so the adjacent bathroom can be incorporated as an ensuite, providing a second couple with the equivalent benefits of the master.

“The central courtyard alfresco opens to the living area and master bedroom with wide-opening stacker doors to make it a true outdoor extension of the indoor living space.

“Other features not seen in budget homes include an IT nook and an inside laundry.

“The IT nook provides a dedicated space to sit at the computer and to store and charge all the tech devices.

“The inside laundry is located close to the kitchen so managing the washing while preparing meals is easily achieved. The laundry opens to a drying court.”

Ms Millers said there were also two options for the exterior of the homes.

“There is a contemporary design incorporating the city look of parapet walls, trendy window hoods and a blend of wall finishes including brick, render and the latest in cladding options,” she said.

“The Hamptons look is very popular and we have an excellent example of the Australian variation that includes a pleasing mix of brick and weatherboard cladding.”

Ms Millers said the apartment-style concept was on trend in the southern capitals and had been well received by Rockhampton buyers.

“We love thinking outside the box with our subdivisions. Rockhampton home buyers are becoming more sophisticated and looking for a savvy way to getting into the market sooner,” she said.

“The apartment style home design is not a completely new concept in the region, but it has previously only been found in infill blocks in the older parts of town.

“To be able to obtain the product in a quality New Home Estate adds another dimension to the options on offer.”

While the apartment style home will not appeal to all buyers, Ms Millers said it would suit executive couples, downsizers, first home buyers and regular travellers.

She said six of the homes would be built in total and so far, interest had been great.

“The plan can be more customised to suit each buyers’ overall requirements,” Ms Millers said. “We already have one secured under contract and one soon to start as a spec home. Buying now off the plan is the way to get started, and have your own choice of fittings, finishes and floor coverings.”

The unique, new offering comes as many residents seek to take advantage of state and federal government grants for new home builds – something Ms Millers says Crestwood Estate has really benefited from.

“Now is a great time to build your home and not only get into the market, but boost our local economy by supporting our local builders and trades,” she said.

“There is up to $50,000 available in grants. Contact us now to check what you are eligible for.”