Hot property: View from the top of Rocky

28 King St, The Range is on the market for $920,000.

A CENTURY-old, blue-chip home with 360-degree city and country views doesn't come onto the market very often.

Located at 28 King St, The Range, sits an exemplary colonial Queenslander on a 1,396sqm corner allotment.

With six bedrooms, three bathroom and a stunning balcony, the luxury masterpiece is the perfect white collar family residence.

28 King St: 28 King St, The Range

McGrath Estate Agents principal Todd Brandon believes it is "one of the best parcels of land” at The Range.

"It is pretty rare to get both eastern and western views. That alone makes it pretty phenomenal,” Todd remarked.

"The city views of the Fitzroy and mountains and the western views of the plains and out towards the country. Only a handful of homes can deliver both.

"It is very uncommon to have both. And I would say it is almost as high as The Range tower at the convent.”

The package's exact age is still unknown but for the last 37 years, one family, now looking to downsize, has owned it.

"The house itself is over 100 years old with varied history,” he said.

Todd Brandon outside the Skyview development on Victoria Parade which is currently selling off the plan. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK140416cskyview1

"Locals in the area say it has had many journeys. It is a family home to the core, but also a generational asset. That is a big testament.

"Some families that have connections to the farming and agricultural communities would be very interested it in.

"But it is also a good blank canvas. Good design, good footprint and it still has the scope to individualise it to one's taste.

"It is definitely there for someone to add their own flavour to re-model.”

The full package has an asking price of $920,000.

The balcony overlooking the stunning views of Rockhampton city. Contributed

Despite some promising signs in the September quarter, the December quarter brought more pressure on the Rockhampton quarterly median house price, with a fall of 5.9% to $273,000.

The market has fallen 5.2% this year and 10.8% over five years and is now the most affordable market measured in the QMM report.

The Range stands alone as a glitch in the report as the one suburb in the region to record a real change at 7.2%.

Todd says it is all about the prime location.

"I live in The Range. Being close to the gardens and the zoo and all the great infrastructure in the area is great,” he said.

"Being close to the hospital, the great southside schools and the golf club is very appealing.

"All that aside, the features are fine. There is a really nice selection of properties that are beautiful in character. Really well maintained heritage buildings in leafy green surroundings.”