File image of a Wendy's franchisee shop assistant scooping up ice cream a few years ago.
File image of a Wendy's franchisee shop assistant scooping up ice cream a few years ago.
Business

Hot sale: small Rocky CBD business to be scooped up

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
14th Apr 2018 3:40 PM

FOR THE price of a brand new Mazda 6, you could own your own business in the Rockhampton CBD.

Wendy's Milk Bar is for sale and the owner is keen to see fast, according to the advertisement on Gumtree.

The post was put online on Wednesday with a $35,000 price tag attached. This price includes all equipment and stock in the East St store.

The ad says the business requires a very small staff to run it, was suited to an owner/operator or second income business and no experience was necessary as comprehensive initial and ongoing training/support will be provided.

Read more here: Wendy's Rockhampton CBD for sale

